katharine-mcphee-and-david-foster-are-performing-live-on-instagram-and-it’s-the-variety-show-you-need-during-the-coronavirus-pandemic

Katharine McPhee and David Foster are the latest celebrities to join those who are providing musical relief from the Coronavirus pandemic by performing live on social media. Calling it the Kat & Dave Quaranstream, the lovebirds are bringing wonderful entertainment that not only highlights their love but gives back to those fighting Covid-19 on the front lines. Katharine and David met in 2006 when he was her vocal coach on the hit series American Idol. It wasn’t until a decade later the two would marry and it is clear to see that the two are deeply in love as they perform on what could easily be an award-winning variety show. For now; however, it is simply a bit of musical relief from the Coronavirus crisis that is sweeping the nation and claiming lives on a daily basis.

Kat shared a photo of herself with David Foster several days ago, where she announced they were doing a Disney-themed show. Those who want to catch Kat and David should tune into her official Instagram account daily at 5: 30 p.m. PT/8: 30 p.m. ET.

A dream is a wish you heart makes, when you’re in quarantine…😷🐭 The Kat & Dave #quaranstream show is back today at 5: 30pm PT – and our theme is Disney ✨Come watch live and tell your friends!

Kat also shared a little jingle that would be the perfect intro for a real variety show featuring the two! What do you think? Would you be interested in seeing the Kat and David show on television?

In one of the couple’s live quaranstreams, Katharine and David gave honor to all of those on the front lines in the Coronavirus pandemic. Katharine sang a beautiful cover of Mariah Carey’s “Hero”. As usual, Kat delivered a flawless performance with her beautiful vocals, but it was the heartfelt message and intention behind the song’s dedication that made it special.

You may see David Foster and Katharine McPhee Foster perform “Hero” below.

In the video below, Kat and David performed Celine Dion’s “Because You Loved Me” and the two couldn’t resist giving each other little glances and signs of affection. There is no doubt that Kat and David are madly in love and are having no problem being quarantined together during the Coronavirus pandemic.

What do you think about Katharine McPhee’s and David Foster’s live quaranstream?

Are you going to tune in and catch their next performance?



