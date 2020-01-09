kate’s-38th-birthday-overshadowed-by-harry-and-meghan’s-dramatic-move

The Duchess of Cambridge celebrates her birthday today as the rest of the royal family try to come to terms with the news that Prince Harry and Meghan are quitting.

Kate turns 38 today amid the unfolding drama surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Harry and Meghan made the announcement they would be ‘stepping back’ from royal duties – without consulting the Queen or the Prince of Wales – on the eve of Kate’s birthday.

But it won’t stop her celebrating with Prince William and their three children George, six, Charlotte, four, and Louis, 20-months.

Among her highlights over the past year, Kate – who married into the royal family in 2011 and became a future Queen – took a successful tour to Pakistan with William.

The couple visited the Hindu Kush mountain range, a traditional Kalash village and the Badshahi Mosque, played cricket and travelled in a tuk tuk.

The duke and duchess also had an unexpected extra night in Lahore after their plane was caught in a thunderstorm.

Louis celebrated his first birthday in April and Kate was there to take an excited Charlotte to her first day at school in September.

The duchess also co-created a wilderness garden for the Chelsea Flower Show, where her children paddled in the stream and had a go on the rope swing.

In November, as part of her focus on improving early years support, Kate spent two days privately shadowing staff at Kingston Hospital’s maternity unit in London, taking part in home visits with midwives.

In an open letter marking the start of 2020’s designated Year of the Nurse and Midwife, she praised the care and kindness provided by midwives across the country.

Kate told midwives her visit had given her ‘a broader insight into the true impact you have on everybody you help’.

The duchess then attended Christmas Day church at Sandringham in Norfolk with the Queen and other members of the royal family.

The Cambridges brought along George and Charlotte to the traditional festive outing for the first time.

Kate and William have faced reports of a rift with Harry and Meghan after the two couples split their household.

The Sussexes then spoke of their struggles candidly in an ITV documentary, with Harry saying he had ‘good days’ and ‘bad days’ in his relationship with his brother.