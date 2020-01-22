kate:-when-william-went-on-night-shifts-i-felt-so-alone-with-baby-george

The Duchess of Cambridge has revealed she felt “isolated” as a first-time mother when Prince William was working night shifts.

In a rare moment of candour, the royal mother-of-three admitted that she found life difficult when Prince George was a “tiny baby”.

At the time the couple were living on Anglesey where William was working as an RAF Search and Rescue helicopter pilot.

Speaking in Cardiff on Wednesday, Kate, 38, said: “It’s nice to be back in Wales! I was chatting to some of the mums earlier. It was the first year and I’d just had Goerge – William was still working with Search and Rescue and we came up here and I had a tiny tiny baby in the middle of Anglesey it was so isolated, so cut off.