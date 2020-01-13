kate-spotted-on-school-run-ahead-of-harry-and-william’s-crisis-talks-with-queen

The Duchess of Cambridge was photographed doing what many weary parents do each and every morning, ferrying kids around on the school run.
But today was a little different for Kate as she left her Kensington Palace residence to get the children off to class as husband Prince William was headed to Sandringham for a crunch sit down with his brother Harry.
The brothers have joined the Queen and Prince Charles at her private estate in Norfolk to hammer out plans for Harry’s future life with wife Meghan following the pair’s shock announcement to stand down as senior royals to spend more time in north America.
The news, made on the pair’s Instagram and website, is said to have taken the royal family by surprise with the Queen reportedly unaware the bombshell statement was due to be issued online.
Meghan is currently in Canada with the couple’s infant son Archie. It is not known if she joined in the talks today but it had been speculated that she may have phoned in.
View this post on Instagram
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
She and Harry say they want a ‘progressive progressive new role’ for themselves and to be financially independent.
This morning Prince Harry and Prince William issued a rare joint public statement to denounce a report which first appeared in The Times newspaper based on an unnamed source that claimed a ‘bullying attitude’ had pushed Meghan away from the family.
The brothers dismissed the story as ‘false’ and ‘offensive’ and said: ‘Despite clear denials, a false story ran in a UK newspaper today speculating about the relationship between The Duke of Sussex and The Duke of Cambridge.
‘For brothers who care so deeply about the issues surrounding mental health, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful.’