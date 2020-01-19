Kate Moss portrait drawn using Pete Doherty’s own blood on sale for £5,000

A portrait of Kate Moss drawn using Pete Doherty’s own blood is now up for sale.

The painting, which is said to date back to 2005 when the two were in a relationship, is set to be sold by Sworders of Stansted Mountifchiet in Essex for a total of £5,000 on 11 February.

Pete used his blood to draw on Kate’s head, while the phrase ‘Ray heads the son’ has been written at the top.

Also featured in the image is a vase with a dark figure, which could possibly be Pete, lurking in the background.

Mark Wilkinson, a specialist at Sworders, said of the portrait: ‘At the time it was painted, Pete Doherty and Kate Moss were the ultimate tabloid newspaper fodder – she the supermodel, he the bad boy rock star.

‘There was a lot of interest in Doherty’s art at the time both because of who he was and his macabre choice of medium.

‘We expect plenty of interest when it comes for sale.’

Pete is no stranger to auctioning off art made with his own blood, as he previously stated: ‘Blood plays the starring role in my work – sweat and tears are often waiting in the wings.’

The Libertines frontman was notably in a relationship with Kate between 2005 and 2007 – and last year, Pete was said to have sent a love letter to her.

‘Doherty sent the letter in a box, which also contained a framed photo, to Kate’s address which he knows from their time together,’ a source told The Sun On Sunday.

‘It was a rambling love letter with some poetry and lyrics. It contained a reference to his love for her which would never die.’

However, this letter was reported to have upset Kate’s partner, Nikolai von Bismark.

‘Nikolai was absolutely furious,’ the source continued. ‘They had words but his anger was directed at Doherty. He wanted to know what the heck he was playing at.’





