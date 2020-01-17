kate-moss-celebrates-46th-birthday-in-style-with-boyfriend-count-nikolai-and-daughter-lila-grace

Kate Moss celebrated her 46th birthday in low-key style with partner Count Nikolai Von Bismarck and daughter Lila Grace in Paris last night.

The party headed to the supermodel’s favourite haunt Brasserie LIPP, with the birthday girl looking chic in a leopard-print blazer and black flared trousers teamed with black boots, while her lookalike 17-year-old daughter was causal in black jeans and DM boots.

Moss, who is known for throwing legendary and lavish birthday parties at her home in north London, was pictured smiling as she left the exclusive restaurant with 33-year-old photographer Bismarck, who also happens to be a German aristocrat and the son of Count Leopold von Bismarck-Schönhausen and Countess Debonnaire von Bismarck.

The couple – who have been in a relationship since 2015 – are believed to have been introduced to one another by Count Nikolai’s mother Debonnaire, a regular on the fashion circuit who is close friends with Moss.

Meanwhile, Lila-Grace – whose father is fashion magazine editor Jefferson Hack – has been following in her mum’s successful footsteps after landing her first modeling campaign as the face of Marc Jacobs Beauty.

The stylish teenager – who was joined by her boyfriend at her mother’s intimate dinner – also features in the pages of Bismarck’s photography book The Dior Sessions.

Moss – who was previously married to musician Jamie Hince – has enjoyed one of the most successful modeling careers in history and is reportedly worth an estimated £55million. She launched her own modeling agency Kate Moss Agency in 2016, and the talent includes her daughter, Game of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie and The Masked Singer’s Rita Ora.

The star was recently honoured at the Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards with the prestigious style icon award, and was joined by Australian model Jordan Barratt, one of her agency’s working models.

Happy Birthday to the one and only, Kate Moss!





