kate-middleton’s-surprising-email-to-her-friends-that-left-them-‘shocked’

Kate MiddletonGetty images

Kate Middleton is known to keep her composure but it looks like she isn’t afraid of a confrontation either. Reportedly, Kate Middleton sent out a brutal email to her friends making a surprise request, unearthed documents have revealed.

Columnist Adam Helliker reported exclusively for the Sunday Express that Kate had even told her friends to stop calling her Kate and start referring to her as Catherine. He wrote: “With Prince William’s engagement now a surefire certainty (even Ladbrokes has stopped taking bets on whether it will happen after a flurry of well-placed wagers) there are intriguing signs that Kate Middleton is preparing for her future role.”

“It looks like she’s taking it very seriously indeed too….”I hear that in the past few weeks the former accessories buyer has quietly informed friends that she would like to drop the informal ‘Kate’ and in future wishes to be known by her full name: ‘Catherine’.”

Kate MiddletonReuters

By the looks of it however, it seems that her friends were still taken aback by the request. Though it was quite clear at the time where Kate and William’s relationship was heading, it might have still been quite the adjustment for her friends to acknowledge that Kate was going to be a Duchess soon. Well, it all seems to have worked out as Kate and William are celebrating close to a decade of marriage. The Royal couple has been through a lot in years past, but it looks like all the trials have only made their bond stronger. And we have to say, they really are couple goals.