kate-middleton’s-quarantine-measures-include-putting-away-her-engagement-ring

As followers of the royal family know, it has been a particularly turbulent time, including for Prince Charles, who was recently diagnosed with the coronavirus. Clarence House released a statement claiming the rumors were true. Thankfully, the Prince is doing just fine.

Kate Middleton, on the other hand, appears to have taken a different precautionary measure against the spread of the coronavirus: the removal of her engagement ring. Page Six claims the Duchess of Cambridge was spotted without her diamond and sapphire ring on the weekend.

Royal family fans know it once belonged to the late Princess Diana. Regardless of the reason, Kate was recently seen working from home with her husband, Prince William, and social media users and mainstream outlets noted the absence of the ring.

The caption for some of the images explained that both the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are fully aware of the effects of self-isolation and social distancing. For that reason, they’ve been in contact with patronages and organizations who specialize in those issues.

You can check out the image below:

One picture features the 38-year-old royal family member in a Mark and Spencer Suit. While many people online noted that Kate wasn’t wearing the ring, it’s very possible Middleton removed it as a precautionary measure.

Page Six picked up on a 2018 Georgia state University study which claimed rings offer an area of the finger in which bacteria can grow and spread. The Center for Disease Control has also speculated on the way in which bacteria and viruses can proliferate through the use of a ring.

The CDC added, however, that there would be more studies needed to determine whether the sporting of rings facilitated bacterial and viral spread. As it was noted above, the royal family has also been affected by the outbreak.

Prince Charles revealed he tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month. He has been staying in his home as a precautionary measure since then. His wife, Camilla, has tested negative for the novel illness.



