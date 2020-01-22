kate-middleton-reveals-‘isolation’-and-feeling-‘cut-off’-after-giving-birth-to-george

The Duchess of Cambridge has opened up about being ‘isolated’ when she became a first-time mum.

Kate Middleton, 38, said was “cut off” after giving birth to her first son, George, while she was in Anglesey, Wales in 2013.

Kate became a mum in 2013 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Speaking about the experience while visiting the Ely and Caerau Children’s Centre in Cardiff this week, Kate recalled how she had no family around her as her husband, Prince William, was on night shifts as a Search and Rescue helicopter pilot with the RAF.

As reported by Hello! magazine, she said at the event: “It’s nice to be back in Wales! I was chatting to some of the mums earlier. It was the first year and I’d just had George.

So isolated, so cut off.

“William was still working with Search and Rescue and we came up here and I had a tiny tiny baby in the middle of Anglesey it was so isolated, so cut off. I didn’t have any family around and he was doing night shifts.

“If only I had had a centre like this.”

After George, the Cambridges went on to have daughter Charlotte in 2015 and welcomed their youngest son, Louis, in 2018.

Kate and William with George, Charlotte and Louis (Credit: Paul Marriott / SplashNews.com)

The couple tied in the knot in 2011.

At an event at Buckingham Palace earlier this week, William spoke about the moment he popped the question to Kate.

He is reported to have explained how he got down on one knee just hours after they spent the day fishing together.

They have been married since 2011 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

William said, as reported by the Mirror: “The African continent holds a very special place in my heart. It is the place my father took my brother and me shortly after our mother died. And when deciding where best to propose to Catherine, I could think of no more fitting place than Kenya to get down on one knee.”

