kate-middleton-re-wears-gold-embroidered-alexander-mcqueen-dress-to-2020-bafta-awards

The Duchess of Cambridge championed sustainable fashion as she arrived at the BAFTA Awards ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday night wearing a dress she has worn before several times.

Attending the event alongside her husband Prince William who is president of the BAFTA organisation, Kate looked radiant in a gold embellished cream Alexander McQueen gown.

Kate first wore the dress on a royal tour of Southeast Asia back in 2012, to attend a dinner with the King and Queen of Malaysia.

In re-wearing a dress she already owned, Kate was adhering to the sustainable fashion guidelines of this year’s BAFTA event.

Event organisers had this year issued a request in advance to ask all attendees to consider re-wearing an outfit they already own or to choose another sustainable option.

“Sustainability is very important to BAFTA, and we’re doing more than ever before,” a BAFTA spokesperson told Grazia. “The goal is that the EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 will be carbon neutral, working towards having a net positive impact on the environment. From travel and food, to branding and materials, BAFTA is ensuring the awards are as sustainable as possible.”

Guests at this year’s event were given dressing guidelines, created by the London College of Fashion, UAL’s Centre of Sustainability which suggests guests consider renting their red carpet gowns or buying vintage, or evenwearing something they have worn before. The guidelines also offer examples of designers who have sustainable credentials, including Stella McCartney, Phoebe English, Reformation and Rejina Pyo.

The spokesperson said, ‘The LCF sustainable fashion guide is provided as one small part of our wider sustainability efforts where we are looking at every part of our awards to do more than ever before’.