Kate Middleton Celebrates Mother’s Day in the U.K. with an Unseen Photo of Charlotte and George

Amid the spread of the coronavirus, Kate Middleton is here to lift everyone’s mood with majorly cute content in honor of Mother’s Day in the U.K.

Acknowledging that the holiday has fallen during a very uncertain time in the world, Kate and Kensington Palace shared never-before-seen photos from the Cambridge family album and a heartfelt message to moms everywhere. “To mothers new and old and families spending today together and apart — we are thinking of you all at this difficult time,” she wrote alongside a slideshow of sweet snaps on Instagram.

In one candid shot, Kate and her husband, Prince William, adorably give their two eldest children Charlotte and George piggyback rides while visiting Norkfolk. Meanwhile, the couple paid tribute to their own mothers, Carole Middleton and Princess Diana, with photos of themselves and their moms when they were young.

However, most impressive was a Mother’s Day card six-year-old George handmade for Kate. The multimedia artwork depicts a yellow vase with a red heart painted in the middle and three flowers crafted from tissue paper blooming from inside.

The Cambridge’s Mother’s Day post comes two days after Will and Kate had a surprise meeting with emergency healthcare workers at the National Health Service’s 111 center. Despite canceling engagements due to COVID-19, the couple made a point to support medical staff while still taking precaution with plenty of hand sanitizer and following social distancing rules.

After the engagement, Will took to social media, writing: “Catherine and I were proud to visit staff working at NHS 111, to pass on our personal thanks, along with those of my grandmother and father, to staff working around the clock to provide care and advice to those that need it most. The last few weeks, and more recent days have been understandably concerning with the continuing spread of coronavirus. But it’s at times like this when we realize just how much the NHS represents the very best of our country and society.”