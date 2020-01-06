kate-middleton-celebrated-her-birthday-with-a-special-anmer-hall-weekend

Kate Middleton already started celebrating her big day. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The Duchess of Cambridge is turning 38 this Thursday, but she’s already started celebrating. Prince William and Kate Middleton got an early start on the birthday festivities this weekend, as the Cambridges hosted a group of close friends at their royal country home, Anmer Hall.

Prince William and Kate often welcome a few of their closest pals to their Sandringham abode around this time of year, according to People. The crew included Lady Laura Meade, James Meade, Thomas van Straubenzee and Lucy Lanigan-O’Keeffe, as well as Rose Hanbury, Marchioness of Cholmondeley, and David, Marquess of Cholmondeley.

SEE ALSO: Overwater Villas, Private Infinity Pools and Custom Cocktails: Relaxed Maldives Luxury at Coco Bodu Hithi

Prince William and Kate’s friends joined them at church with the Queen on Sunday. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The weekend typically includes “a few days of shooting and other country pursuits,” and in the past, there has been a dinner hosted by Queen Elizabeth at Sandringham. This year, the whole group, as well as Carole and Michael Middleton, also joined the monarch for the Sunday morning service at St. Mary Magdalene church. Duchess Kate’s siblings, Pippa and James Middleton, weren’t there, but it seems that the duo are still living their best vacation lives in St. Barths.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s three children didn’t accompany their parents to this church service, though Prince George and Princess Charlotte did make their Christmas Day debut on December 25.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte made their Christmas Day debut this year, Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are set to resume classes at school this week, so Prince William and Kate have likely already returned to London. But it’s not like Duchess Kate is finished with birthday celebrations just yet. Even though the Duchess of Cambridge apparently isn’t a huge fan of elaborate birthday parties, she likes to make the day about her kids—last year, she threw a small family party at the Cambridges’ Kensington Palace home, including presents for her children.

Duchess Kate might be embarking on another family trip sometime soon, though, as Prince William is reportedly thinking about planning a special trip for the Duchess’ special day—apparently, a ski getaway or a Caribbean retreat are possibilities.