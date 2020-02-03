kate-middleton-appeals-for-children-to-be-brave-and-talk-about-their-mental-health

The latest headlines in your inbox

The Duchess of Cambridge has urged young children to be brave by talking about their mental health problems.

She has written a special message of support to help launch Children’s Mental Health Week 2020, telling youngsters that sharing a worry or asking help is “incredibly courageous”.

The Duchess, patron of charity Place2Be, said: “For many children today, the world can feel a scary and daunting place.

“While we might not always feel brave inside, even the smallest act – such as sharing a worry or asking for help – can be incredibly courageous.

“Helping children to feel confident about seeking support can have a transformational impact on their lives.

“Being able to try new things and push ourselves outside of our comfort zone are important skills that can build children’s resilience and self-esteem,” said mother-of-three children Kate, 38.

The Duchess, a champion of mental health and emotional wellbeing of children, continued: “Learning these skills early in life can give children tools to cope with future challenges they may face in adulthood.

“I am therefore so pleased to once again support Place2Be’s Children’s Mental Health Week, which is this year focused on bravery.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the 2020 BAFTA Awards

“Through all my interactions with the charity, I’m proud to have seen how its work is helping children, young people and adults to be more confident in looking after their mental health, but there is still much more to do.

“The first step is talking about it, and recently I’ve launched a UK-wide survey on the under-fives in an attempt to get people to do just that.

“Our long-term ambition is to bring about positive, lasting change for generations to come.

“I’d love schools and families across the country to take part in the week to help children and young people to ‘find their brave’.”

Her charity Place2Be launched the first ever Children’s Mental Health Week in 2015 to shine a spotlight on the importance of children and young people’s mental health.

This year’s theme is Find Your Brave – highlighting that bravery isn’t about coping alone or holding things in, it can be about sharing worries and asking for help, trying something new or pushing yourself outside your comfort zone.

Catherine Roche, chief executive of Place2Be, a leading provider of specialist training and university-validated child counselling qualifications, said: “This week, schools across the UK are helping pupils understand what it means to be brave. Life often throws challenges our way, and it’s important that children of all ages know it’s not a weakness to speak up or ask for help.

“We are delighted that our royal patron is once again offering her support for the campaign.

“Around three children in every class have a mental health problem, so it’s vital that we reach as many people as possible with this important message.”

The Duchess of Cambridge has been patron of Place2Be since 2013, reflecting her longstanding interest in children’s mental health.

You can find out more about the organisation at www.place2be.org.uk , on Twitter @Place2Be and Facebook