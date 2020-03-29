kate-middleton-and-prince-william-just-gave-a-rare-peek-inside-their-royal-office-at-kensington-palace

During the global coronavirus pandemic, nearly everyone is being forced to work remotely — even royals.

On Saturday, Kate Middleton and Prince William shared a personal message on the importance of mental health in the midst of the crisis via a new statement on Instagram. The encouraging note was accompanied by two photos of the Cambridges at opposite ends of their home office, offering the world a rare glimpse inside their residence at Kensington Palace with a few decor details of interest.

In one snap of the couple’s shared workspace, Kate — wearing the same dusty pink suit she wore to visit medical workers in London earlier this month — is seated at a large, wooden desk filled with a collection of Penguin clothbound books by Coralie Bickford-Smith, including classics titles like Emma, The Odyssey, and A Christmas Carol and Other Christmas Writings. In the background, there’s a cozy sofa with patterned pillows and a window seat, which overlooks the Palace’s grounds.

Meanwhile, Prince William is pictured on the phone next to a marble fireplace with a gilded gold mirror hanging above. At his desk, a porcelain lamp (perhaps an antique) sits beside a practical office staple: the printer.

Speaking about Public Health England’s new guidelines to help support the mental wellbeing of everyone during the COVID-19 outbreak, the Cambridges said: “It is great to see the mental health sector working together with the NHS to help people keep on top of their mental well-being. By pulling together and taking simple steps each day, we can all be better prepared for the times ahead.”

It’s been a tough week for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who have been directly affected by the pandemic, after Will’s dad, Prince Charles, tested positive for coronavirus on March 25. Yet it appears nothing will stop these two from carrying out their duties.