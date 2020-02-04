kate-middleton-and-prince-william-arrive-in-swansea-for-lifeboat-visit

The latest headlines in your inbox

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have braved the bracing sea air for a series of engagements in South Wales.

Kate and William smiled happily as they greeted well wishers in at Mumbles lifeboat station overlooking Swansea Bay, one of Wales’s busiest Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) hubs.

The couple boarded a lifeboat and spoke to crew members about day-to-day life as part of a team that provides 24-hour rescue services at sea.

In anticipation of the royal visit, the RNLI tweeted a photo throwback to when the pair visited the centre some nine years ago.

The picture caption read: “We are very excited to share that @KensingtonRoyal will be visiting @TheMumblesRNLI tomorrow.

“Pictured here on their visit to Trearddur Bay back in 2011, their visit tomorrow will include a lifeboat tour as well as watching a launch and training exercise.”

They pair will later visit Tata Steel in Port Talbot where they will meet workers and their families, according to the BBC.

There they will join a discussion between company directors and trade unions before meeting employees in the hot strip mill and its training academy.

Their final stop will be the town’s Bulldogs Development Centre – a boxing and fitness charity which supports young people from disadvantaged backgrounds and with mental health issues.

Kate admits she would have welcomed extra support after having Prince George

The trip comes two weeks after Kate’s visit to a children’s centre in Cardiff as part of her UK-wide survey to help improve early childhood.

On a visit to the city’s Ely and Caerau Children’s Centre on January 22 she said: “It’s nice to be back in Wales!”

During her day playing with little ones and chatting to parents she recalled living on the Welsh island of Anglesey when Prince George was a “tiny baby”.

She laughed as she told her hosts in Ely, an economically deprived area of the city: “I will have to remember my Welsh!”