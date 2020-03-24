kate-mckinnon-set-to-playtiger-king’s-carole-baskin

If you spent the weekend binging Netflix’s Tiger King, you’re not alone. The documentary was on everyone’s minds, Instagram feeds, and Twitter mentions after it was released — and it looks like fans hungry for more don’t have to wait for the streaming giant to provide. TV Line reports that Kate McKinnon is starring in and executive producing a scripted show focusing on Carole Baskin.

George Pimentel/Getty Images

RELATED: Kate McKinnon’s Emotional Tribute to Ellen DeGeneres Had the Audience in Tears

Viewers are probably familiar with Baskin, the CEO of Big Cat Rescue and rival to one Joe Exotic, the Tiger King himself. A foil to the over-the-top antics of Exotic (real name Joseph Schreibvogel) and weird cult-like zookeeper Bhagavan “Doc” Antle, Baskin was portrayed as a bohemian, leopard-print clad free spirit that ran a sanctuary, not a personal zoo. TV Line notes that McKinnon’s project won’t be based on the Netflix show and instead use the Joe Exotic podcast as source material. Presumably, certain salient plot points would overlap, but McKinnon’s take on the facts could be very, very different from what viewers saw over the weekend on Netflix.

TV Line also adds that Netflix isn’t done with Tiger King, adding that the show “remains in active development.” McKinnon’s show isn’t attached to any network (or streaming service) just yet. Knowing that Netflix’s show became a viral sensation should change that pretty quickly.