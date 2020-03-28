kate-mckinnon-is-carole-baskin-in-tiger-king-limited-series-based-on-new-netflix-hit

Given the popularity of the new Netflix Original documentary series Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, it was just going to be a matter of time before the feud between big cat owners Carole Baskin and Joe Exotic was recreated as a movie or TV series. Now, it looks like that time will come even sooner than many of us may have thought, as TVLine reports that a limited series based on the well-publicized quarrel is currently in the works. In fact, the series has already found someone to portray Baskin in the series, as Saturday Night Live star Kate McKinnon is set to star as the Big Cat Rescue CEO.

This untitled Carole Baskin mini-series is in development from Universal Content Productions, but the project has not yet been attached to any particular network or streaming service. As the series has been in the works for months, it’s not directly adapted from the Netflix docu-series, but rather inspired by Wondery’s Joe Exotic podcast Over My Dead Body. Spanning six episodes in total, the podcast can be listened to at any time in its entirety, and listening to the series would be a great way to kill some more time for those of us who’ve been staying at home lately with nothing to do but binge-watch the Tiger King series on Netflix.

Recenly premiering on Netflix, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness is certainly among the most bizarre documentary series you’ll ever see. Delving into the world of big cat sanctuaries and its dark underbelly, the show features a particular focus on the relationship between Baskin and Exotic which ends with the latter landing in federal prison. Despite the allegations against him, Exotic has become somewhat of a pop culture icon over the past several days with many on social media sharing memes and comments relating to his appearance on the docu-series.

Though Kate McKinnon has been cast as Baskin, it remains to be seen which actor will be the lucky one to play Joe Exotic. Recently, Dax Shepard volunteered to play Joe Exotic in the “eventual biopic,” joking that Hollywood was broken otherwise. In jest, Dane Cook responded that the role had already been offered to him first. Meanwhile, Tiger King fans have been speculating different options for actors who’d be a good fit for the social media darling. Reno 911! star Thomas Lennon has been mentioned as a great possibility, though other fans have also suggested names like Matthew McConaughey, Michael Keaton, and Sam Rockwell.

In addition to starring in the series, McKinnon will also executive produce. Because the show doesn’t yet have a home, it’s hard to say when we can expect to see it, but there’s a good chance Netflix would be interested in hosting the series as a follow-up to their Tiger King success. In any case, it sounds rather fun and interesting, so hopefully we’ll be getting some updates on its progress in the near future. This news comes to us from TVLine.

Topics: Tiger King, Netflix, Streaming