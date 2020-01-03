Home NEWS Kate Hudson reveals Christmas weight gain as she hops on scales

Kate Hudson reveals Christmas weight gain as she hops on scales

Mary Smith
Kate Hudson has revealed she isn’t particularly happy with her post-Christmas weight gain but she’s also admitted she’s doing the best she can.

We need more honesty like this in our lives.

The 40-year-old actress and mother shared the weight she has gained over the holidays in a snap on her Instagram stories.

Alongside a photo of her on some scales, she wrote: ‘So post-holiday I’m basically 136… I always round up! Ideal weight for me [is] 125.

‘I’m gonna say 3-5lbs is mostly water and I’m a muscular frame so I weigh more even though I’m lean… important for people to understand that!’

As a Weight Watchers ambassador, sharing her weight and her wellbeing habits is important for Kate.

Despite weighing a bit more than she wants, Kate has turned it all into a positive message for her fans, writing ‘weight in muscle is a happy number!’.

Explaining that weight fluctuation is ok, the Bride Wars star admitted she ‘knows how to do this’ after deciding to spend more time on her all-round health.

The Weight Watchers program allowed the mum-of-three and owner of four businesses to, incredibly, achieve her target weight just months after giving birth to her daughter Rani Rose.

‘What I am posting is a huge gratitude post! I feel lucky that my other work life (when my entrepreneur hat is on) is surrounded by the most inspiring people,’ she wrote.

View this post on Instagram

Perfect snuggly 1st day of 2020 💫

A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on

‘To every single person in the @fabletics community and every person in the @ww community, you keep me focused and encouraged. I thank you!’

Kate recently opened up to Women’s Health about how her sole focus used to be her career, but now she’s taken a step back to spend time on motherhood and her own happiness.

She explained she decided to ‘kind of chill out—take a step back from acting, from making movies that weren’t really making me happy—and look at what I really want to do and what I want to give back, and what kind of parent I want to be.’

Being the best mum, eating well and staying active are some newfound focuses she’s got in her life.

She said: ‘What I’ve learned—and what I’m learning—is that I’m doing the best I can.’



