kate-‘hopes-her-children-will-spend-more-time-with-cousin-archie-in-2020′

The Duchess of Cambridge is apparently keen for her children to spend more time with their cousin Archie in 2020.

The news comes after the tot spent his first Christmas in Canada with his parents the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Kate was at Sandringham with husband Prince William and kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Prince George is said to adore his cousin Archie (Credit: Splash News)

A source told US Weekly that Kate is “hoping that in the new year, the cousins will spend more time together”.

Despite a reported rift between the one-time “Fab Four”, Kate and Wills’ kids apparently “adore” baby Archie.

However, they added that “like most children, they’re easily distracted and resilient”.

Kate is hoping Charlotte gets to spend more time with her baby cousin (Credit: Splash News)

Speaking in his ITV documentary last year, Harry hinted at his rift with William.

He said: “We’re brothers, we’ll always be brothers. We’re certainly on different paths at the moment but I’ll always be there for him and as I know he’ll always be there for me.”

[Kate is] hoping that in the new year, the cousins will spend more time together.

He added: “We don’t see each other as much as we used to because we are so busy but I love him dearly and the majority of stuff is created out of nothing. As brothers, you have good days, you have bad days.”

Kate was said to be keen to heal the rift behind closed doors and sources said she reached out to Meghan over the phone to try and clear the air.

Earlier this week, Harry and Meghan took to Instagram to wish their followers a happy new year and share a new photograph of son Archie.

Royal fans will now surely be hoping to see a picture of the tot playing happily with his elder cousins.

