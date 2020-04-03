🔥Kate Garraway's husband Derek Draper receives emergency treatment for coronavirus🔥

Kate Garraway’s husband Derek Draper is receiving emergency treatment on an intensive care ward after testing positive for coronavirus.

Garraway’s representative confirmed the news on Friday afternoon, stating that Draper, 52, was admitted to hospital on Monday.

The spokesman said: “Kate’s husband, Derek Draper, has been taken to hospital and is being treated in intensive care with a confirmed case of COVID-19.”

The couple married in 2005 and have two children together.

Kate Garraway’s family are in Australia to support the star

The Good Morning Britain host, also 52, has also suffered “mild” coronavirus symptoms and is in “strict isolation” with the couple’s children, the rep added.

She has not been tested for coronavirus.

Following the public confirmation of the news, Garraway’s GMB co-host Piers Morgan tweeted a supportive message.

“Now it’s been made public, I can say this horrendous situation has brought the Coronavirus crisis sharply into the hearts of all of us @GMB,” he wrote. “My love & prayers to Kate & Derek.”

On Thursday, Garraway and her children joined the nation to #ClapForTheNHS at 8pm.

The presenter shared a video of the noise on her street on Instagram, with the caption: “We had a an extra special reason to #clapthecarers in our house tonight but there’s a special reason for us all isn’t there.

“Thank thank you to all the health workers caring for our loved ones and key workers keeping our lives going.”

Susanna Reid commented with a heart emoji.

Additional reporting by Press Association.