kate-garraway-tells-off-ben-shephard-for-making-nsfw-joke-about-her-pubic-hair-on-good-morning-britain

Kate Garraway had to give Ben Shephard a bit of a telling off on Good Morning Britain on Friday, after her co-host made a pretty NSFW joke about her pubic hair.

The pair had been discussing Januhairy – when people decide not to shave anything on their body for the whole month of January when Ben made the inappropriate joke.

Kate explained what Januhairy is, telling viewers: ‘Dry January, Ben and I are both doing. And then there’s something called Januhairy, which means for the whole month of January you don’t shave anything, you don’t cut anything, don’t trim anything. Just let it all go au naturale.’

Kate had donned a fake ginger beard and moustache on the segment, before taking it off to sample some meat free pasties which have launched for Veganuary (anyone that’s trying out being a vegan for the month).

She asked Ben to have a bite of her pasty, to which Ben quipped: ‘If I’m going to have to share your pubic hair I might as well share your steak bake!’

Kate was suitably shocked by the comment, replying ‘Stop it, no one said that! You just went that little bit too far.’

While she took the joke pretty well, Kate had earlier admitted that she would be taking part in Januhairy – hilariously mistaking the name for Hairanuary.

She told Ben: ‘Why let people define you? That’s why I’m doing it. I just thought Hairanuary, that’s a fun sounding word, I’ll give it a go. That was basically my thinking.’

Ben replied: ‘Isn’t it Januhairy, not Hairanuary? I think it’s important to start with the right name!’, as the pair collapsed into giggles.

Kate also leaned over to her I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here co-star Myles Stephenson, who is standing in for Richard Arnold to cover the showbiz news this week, to ask his thoughts on hairy women.

Myles, who previously admitted to having a huge crush on Kate in the jungle, stumbled over his words as he avoided giving an answer.

Good Morning Britain is on ITV weekdays from 6am.





