Kate Garraway has kept in touch with Caitlyn Jenner after I’m A Celebrity – and they’re meeting up next week

Kate Garraway has revealed she is one of the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here campmates Caitlyn Jenner has stayed in touch with after the jungle – and they’re meeting up next week.

The Good Morning Britain presenter, 52, told the Loose Women panel that she will be seeing Caitlyn next week at the National Television Awards.

She revealed: ‘Yes [Caitlyn has stayed in touch]. She’s coming back over to the UK for the National TV Awards next week, so we’ll all get to see her again then.

‘We haven’t actually seen her since because she was on that plane and out of there, “Can’t see me for dust, I want to get back to luxury!”’

Kate admitted that despite Caitlyn having a life quite different to any of the other campmates, she was happy to get involved with jungle life and was as down to earth as anyone else.

She added: ‘Apart from the fact she has an extraordinary life, she was great, she just got stuck in with everybody.

‘She was 70, sleeping on the floor of the jungle with rats and snakes and spiders and never moaned once. She’s amazing.’

Although Caitlyn didn’t know who anyone was before she went into the jungle, she has kept in touch with some of her campmates, including Jacqueline Jossa who got a personal message from Kylie Jenner over FaceTime.

One person that it doesn’t look like she kept up with is Myles Stephenson, who joked on Good Morning Britain that Caitlyn probably blocked all their numbers the second she stepped on the plane.

Well, they can find out for sure next week at the NTAs – here’s hoping I’m A Celeb gets the award to make the flight from Malibu worth the trip.

Loose Women is on ITV weekdays from 12.30pm.





