kate-garraway-fans-left-red-faced-after-spotting-her-underwear-in-messy-bedroom-photo

Presenter and Good Morning Britain favourite Kate Garraway left her fans red faced after accidentally exposing her underwear in a photo of her messy bedroom.

The I’m A Celebrity 2019 star, 52, took to Instagram after deciding to give the home she shares with husband Derek and their children – Darcey, 13, and William, 10 – a bit of a clear out.

But as she got stuck into clearing her bedroom of old clothes, she ended up finding garments she forgot she had – and progress quickly stalled.

Alongside a snap of clothes piled messily on the floor and bed, Kate wrote: “Woke up weirdly early this morning with (even weirder for me) [an] urge to spring clean and clear out.

“Now slightly regretting what I started as there seems to just be more and more STUFF.

“Also keep finding things haven’t worn or used for ages and falling [in] love with it all over again. So the pile ‘to go’ doesn’t seem to be getting any bigger, aaaargh! #clearout #sundays.”

Many of Kate’s followers could relate, with one writing, “This sounds like me when I have a clear out!” and another responding, “Always happens x”.

And TV presenter Jenni Falconer told her: “Once you start, you just can’t stop! Resisting the urge to do the same.”

But a number of others couldn’t help noticing an old bra among the garments.

“Nice bra lol,” joked one.

Hide your bra, for goodness sake.

“I love your bra Miss Kate,” another wrote.

A third said, with laughing emojis: “Mrs Garraway! Hide your bra, for goodness sake.”

Someone else commented: “Size of that bra. Could fit [a football] in it!”

“Bra on floor alert,” said a fifth.

Fans were delighted to see Kate return to Good Morning Britain following her stint on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Last week, she was joined on the daytime show by her former campmate Myles Stephenson – and viewers were sure the pair were flirting, following the Rak-Su singer’s comment in the jungle that he likes older women.

