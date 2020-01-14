kate-ferdinand-admits-rio’s-children-want-to-know-when-couple-are-having-a-baby

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

Kate Ferdinand appeared on This Morning today and shared an adorable story on her new husband Rio Ferdinand’s children and their speech at the couple’s wedding,

The former Towie star married footballer Rio back in October 2019, with his daughter Tia acting as her maid of honour, while sons Lorenz and Tate walked her halfway down the aisle.

Speaking to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, the 27-year-old said that Tia, Lorenzo and Tate had a little surprise in their speech.

‘I’ll give you this,’ Kate told the presenting duo.

‘In one of their [wedding] speeches, the last thing they said is “when’s the baby?” And everyone cheered, it was really funny.’

Holly also had some pearls of wisdom to share with Kate – telling her that these questions aren’t going to stop any time soon.

‘What happens is, when you get together they ask “when are you getting married,”‘ Holly shared.

‘Then you get married and they say “when are you going to have a kid?” Then you have a kid and they go “when are you going to have another one?” So this is the beginning of it.’

The good news is, Kate and the kids have a great relationship, although she revealed it’s not always been a walk in the park.

The former reality star recalled an argument she’d had with them in the car, with one of the kids telling her: ‘You don’t know, you’re not my mum.’

‘The minute they said it, there was a gasp,’ she explained to The Times magazine. ‘They’ve never said it again.’

She went on to say: ‘I’m not their mum. But I act like a mum and I see them as my children.’

The TV star previously revealed how she and Rio ‘saved each other’ after his first wife Rebecca died from breast cancer.

Recalling how they met, the TV star told the Sun On Sunday: ‘We really did save each other. Rio was at a stage in his life where he had lost his wife and I was also lost..’

This Morning continues weekdays from 10am on ITV.





