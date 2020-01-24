kate-beckinsale’s-pal-puts-his-face-in-her-cleavage-as-the-pair-have-a-whale-of-a-time-at-spotify-party

Kate Beckinsale looked like she had the time of her life on a night out in Los Angeles, with her BFF Jonathan Voluck, who was seen getting up close and personal with her.

The actress, 46, was at the Spotify Hosts Best New Artist party in Los Angeles with her partner in crime, who regularly appears on her Instagram, as they indulged in some interesting dance moves.

Kate shared a boomerang video of Jonathan putting his face in her cleavage, captioned: ‘@jsauluck is my best choice in all things except marriage and dance partner height’.

She chose a sparkly jumpsuit with elaborate ruffled shoulders for the outing, while her significantly shorter date for the evening wore a leather beret.

Kate didn’t share any other photos from her night on her social media accounts, but was seen posing alone and with Jonathan in photos taken on the night.

Spotify’s Best New Artist party has fast become one of the most anticipated events in Grammys week, as it celebrates nominees in the Best New Artist category ahead of the awards show.

All eight nominees for this year performed at the bash, with fans getting to see Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Rosalia, Maggie Rogers, Tank And The Bangas, Yola and Black Pumas live.

Other stars in attendance on the night included Bebe Rexha, Yungblud, Ashlee Simpson and Noah Cyrus.

Former Fifth Harmony singers Lauren Jauregui and Dinah Jane also stopped by to check out the performances as well as Heidi Klum and Kaitlynn Carter.

While it’s not yet known which of the performers will win the coveted Grammy on the night, the party gave them a great opportunity to get in the mood ahead of the big day.

The Grammys takes place on Monday, 27 January 2020.





