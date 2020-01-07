kate-beckinsale-leaves-golden-globes-with-ex-pete-davidson’s-bestie-machine-gun-kelly

Kate Beckinsale found familiar company at the Golden Globes as she was spotted leaving an afterparty with Machine Gun Kelly.

In case you weren’t aware, MGK just so happens to be a good friend of Kate’s ex Pete Davidson.

It really is a small world in Hollywood.

The Pearl Harbour actress was spotted emerging from the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood on Sunday evening after spending the night partying there and also another post Golden Globes bash at The Bungalows.

Although they left the venue separately, the pair were seen climbing into the same car together.

It’s not known if they were headed to another party after that but MGK, 29, definitely got locked out of his house when he arrived home.

Seemingly regretting getting merry at the star-studded parties, the Birdbox actor later tweeted: ‘I should’ve never went out tonight.’

We’ve all been there.

Kate, 46, dated MGK’s bestie and Saturday Night Live host Pete early last year after they were spotted on several dates together.

Who can forget their iconic date at the New York Rangers and Washington Capitals hockey match in March when they played tonsil tennis in the stands?

It’s pretty hard to unsee.

Coincidentally, Kate and Pete set tongues wagging at the Golden Globes last year when they were seen getting close at the Netflix party.

However, they romance came to an end in April with sources saying their love simply fizzled.

An insider told People at the time: ‘Pete and Kate got super serious very fast, but they’ve decided to slow things down a bit.’

But another source told Entertainment Tonight: ‘They’re still friendly, but are not on romantic terms.’

Not long before she met Pete, Kate was romantically-linked to British comedian Jack Whitehall.

Kate’s faced scrutiny over the age gaps in her relationship but she takes it all on the chin.

Speaking to Women’s Health, the actress explained: ‘If everyone’s shting on you, it can make you kind of ugh for a minute – especially if there’s really nothing wrong.

‘If you’re strangling a squirrel or hurting someone, I get it, but living one’s life in a reasonably respectful manner shouldn’t invite anyone to get too excited.’





