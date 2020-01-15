kate-and-william-arrive-in-bradford-for-first-public-appearance-since-meghan-and-harry-announcement

he Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have arrived at Bradford City Hall for the first event in their afternoon visit to the West Yorkshire city.

William and Kate were greeted by cheers from several hundred well-wishers on Centenary Square, directly outside the 19th-century building.

During their visit to the hall, they are expected to speak with young people about life in Bradford and with local employers helping youngsters to get jobs.

William, wearing a navy coat, and Kate, sporting a green coat, smiled and waved at the crowds as they arrived.

Their trip follows a tumultuous week for the royal family in which the Queen allowed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to step down as senior royals and begin a “new life”.