kate and 🔥Will celebrate International Women's day by sharing inspirational women they will have met this year🔥

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have marked International Women’s Day by sharing stories of many of the most inspirational women they will have met within the last year.

On the @kensingtonroyal Instagram account, a montage was shared by the handful of four photographs used the span of their duties.

“To mark your day we have been celebrating a few of the remarkable and inspiring women we’ve met during the last year,” they said.

The initial photo, in October taken throughout their visit to Pakistan, featured the ladies of the SOS Children’s Village of Lahore.

They wrote: “Staff provide children, deprived of these natural parents, having an environment that is as close as you possibly can to an all natural home, alongside loving care, security, higher job-training and education.”

The next image shows an image of champion swimmer and life-long volunteer coach Eileen Fenton being awarded an MBE by William in November.

It had been captioned: “Eileen was the initial woman, at age 21, to perform the Cross Channel Swimming Race in 1950, and continued to teach scores of first-class long sprint and distance swimmers.”

Also featured was a graphic of Kate with staff at a maternity unit in a south-west London hospital.

It read: “The incredible staff at Kingston Hospital’s Maternity Unit: Their philosophy of care would be to ensure women are in the centre of these service.”

The ultimate image of 82-year-old Yvonne Bernstein was taken by Kate herself.

Mrs Bernstein, who’s Jewish, was a concealed child in France throughout the majority of the Holocaust.

“The Duchess photographed Yvonne Bernstein with her granddaughter Chloe earlier this season within the commemorations for the 75th anniversary of the finish of the Holocaust,” the caption said.

The Duchess of Cornwall also used the occasion to shine a light on her behalf use domestic abuse charities.

A post on the @clarencehouse Instagram page quoted a speech Camilla gave at the united kingdom charity SafeLives last month.

“With each story that’s told, the taboo around domestic abuse weakens and the silence that surrounds it really is broken, so other sufferers can understand that there is expect them plus they are not by yourself,” she said.

The Duchess of Sussex used among her final engagements before stepping back as a senior royal to celebrate International Women’s Day and women into the future at the Robert Clack School in Dagenham, east London.

An image on the @sussexroyal account showing Meghan on stage with a male student was captioned: “The Duchess of Sussex visited Robert Clack School, to celebrate the ladies into the future, and in addition highlight the important role men and boys play in International Women’s Day.”

The Duchess of Sussex used among her final engagements before stepping back as a senior royal to celebrate International Women’s Day (PA)

In a speech, she urged the boys in the audience to “continue steadily to value and appreciate the ladies in your lives and in addition set the example for a few men that are not seeing it that same manner.

“You have your mothers, sisters, girlfriends, friends that you experienced, protect them.

“Be sure that they’re feeling valued and safe and let’s all just rally together to create International Women’s Day a thing that isn’t just on Sunday, but in all honesty feels like each day of the entire year.”

Princess Eugenie shared a number of photos of women she finds inspirational on her behalf Instagram story.

They included activists, conservationists, academics, the Queen and her mother, Sarah, Duchess of York.

Also on the list was Mags McHugh, the nurse who looked after her following an eight-hour operation for the spinal condition scoliosis when she was 12 yrs . old.