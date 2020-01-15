kate-all-smiles-despite-megxit-drama

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were all smiles as they stepped out for their first joint public engagement this year.

The pair ironically visited a workshop in Bradford on how to be nice to your grandmother, just days after Prince Harry told the Queen he and Meghan were quitting as senior members of the royal family and moving to Canada.

The day began outside City Hall, where the pair happily waved to crowds and enthusiastically shouted greetings, according to The Sun.

Any questions asked from wellwishers about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were reportedly ignored.

The royals then moved to MyLahore, a curry house that hosts a kitchen apprenticeship scheme, where they immediately got stuck into making mango and kulfi milkshakes.

Kate Middleton wore a stunning dress by Zara and green McQueen coat paired with the same Zeen earrings she wore in Pakistan to the event.

Curry is said to be a favourite in the Cambridge household, with Kate revealing last year she loves to make them, and Charlotte is “good with heat”.

The couple then visited a number of community workshops – including one session aimed at strengthening bonds between grandparents and their grandchildren.

During the day the couple met with former world boxing champ Amir Khan, who later weighed in to the Megxit drama.

He said he felt for the family and thought they needed to sit down together to resolve the issues, adding: “I feel that Meghan will also be welcomed because the people in Britain are very loving”.

The outing comes just days after the crunch royal summit at Sandringham, where the Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William met with Prince Harry to discuss his wish to become more independent

The Queen has made it clear she does not want her grandson to leave the royal family, but has accepted his decision.

Meghan, 38, is still in Canada – having fled the UK after dropping the bombshell news.

She was on Tuesday night spotted getting on a seaplane from Vancouver Island to Vancouver after making a quiet visit to a women’s centre.

