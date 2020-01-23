kashmir,-ayodhya,-caa:-in-delhi,-amit-shah-seeks-votes-on-centre’s-moves

New Delhi:

The scrapping of special status of Jammu and Kashmir, the promise of a Ram temple in Ayodhya and the Citizenship Amendment Act — Union minister Amit Shah showcased the key moves of the BJP-led Central government to seek votes in the Delhi assembly elections. He also had much to say about the “mis-governance” of Arvind Kejriwal and his series of electoral setbacks after the record victory in Delhi in 2015.

“Five years ago, the people of Delhi voted in Kejriwal with a lot of trust. I’m here today to remind him that he has forgotten the promises he made. You said you will build 1000 schools. How many schools have you built? Kejriwal said there will be new hospitals and flyovers, but there are no new flyovers. There are no new colleges. You didn’t clean the Yamuna, you dirtied the tap water in the homes,” he said while campaigning in southwest Delhi a few hours after the Chief Minister’s roadshow in the area.

Questioning Mr Kejriwal’s commitment to anti-corruption, he said, “You became Chief Minister with help of Anna Hazare but couldn’t bring a law for Lokpal and when Modi-ji brought it, you didn’t implement it here.” The Chief Minister had moved to politics after being part of Gandhian activist Anna Hazare’s anti-corruption movement.

The minister also repeated the BJP allegation that it is because of the Delhi government that Kanhaiya Kumar and others who allegedly shouted anti-national slogans at an event in Delhi’s prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University, are walking free today.