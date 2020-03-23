Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Will Prerna’s REVENGE mode push her to the EXTREME against Anurag?

March 23, 2020
Kasautii Zindagii Kay the popular Star Plus show produced by Balaji Telefilms is witnessing Prerna’s (Erica Fernandes) fight in the line of her business to put down the dream project of the Basu’s.

It is a battle between Anurag Basu’s mission to construct the Basu City versus Prerna’s idea to give houses for a common man.

While Prerna will win this battle and will get the project on her name, she will not be aware of Anurag Basu (Parth Samthaan) recommending the concerned people to grant the same project to Prerna.

While Prerna will think that this is her biggest win against Anurag and will vow to ruin him in all aspects, Anurag will be happy with Prerna’s growth.

Will Prerna’s revenge mode force her to go totally against Anurag?

