Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2 is a soul-stirring story of betrayal, love, and revenge. It stars none other than actor Parth Samthaan as Anurag Basu in the lead role alongside the style queen Erica Fernandes as Prerna Sharma. The serial revolves around the lives of Anurag and Prerna who were in love before and now are apart.

Anurag thanked the lawyer who was also his friend. He had asked the lawyer to help Prerna by permitting her plea and fulfilling her dream which means Anurag was helping Prerna secretly.

Komolika, on the other hand, read an article about it the next day in the newspaper. She understood Prerna’s new plan and got angry. Despite feeling defeated, she planned the next step in trying to ruin Prerna.

She also wondered to herself that Prerna did not know Anurag was secretly helping her in getting the deal. After knowing that Anurag helped her, Prerna was all red and angry.

Anurag and Prerna will face-off in the police station when Prerna will come to meet Bajaj. Anurag will be upset seeing Prerna and Bajaj so close to each other, but will soon realize that she is doing drama to make him jealous. Anurag will, therefore, confront Prerna for playing such mind games.

In the meanwhile, Prerna will also get a big shock on overhearing Anupam and Anurag’s conversation. Prerna will hear Anurag telling Anupam about how he intentionally got Bajaj arrested. The fight of Anurag to get Prerna, who is trying to make him against her, is now turning out to become ugly! And they fight again!