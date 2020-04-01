Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Prerna to get her revenge by KILLING Anurag?

Kasautii Zindagii Kay the popular Star Plus show produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen a lot happening in the lives of Anurag (Parth Samthaan) and Prerna (Erica Fernandes) over the last few episodes.

Prerna saw the brutal act of Anurag wherein he pushed her to the claws of death. Now Prerna is back in her vengeful avatar and we can expect flames to fly soon.

However, the break owing to the COVID 19 outbreak has put aside all the twists in delay and the viewers are waiting for the moment they can happen again.

Well, we have got to know from an insider that the team of Kasautii Zindagii Kay will bring in a revenge story wherein Prerna will be at the helm of giving back to Anurag what he gave her.

OMG!! Have you already guessed it?

Yes, Prerna will plot a killing plan wherein she will work big to kill Anurag and end his life.

We hear that a sequence was being planned wherein Prerna will come really close to killing Anurag.

Ouch!!

Balancing revenge, isn’t it?

Do you all want this track to come on when the break ends?

