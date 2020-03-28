Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame Erica Fernandes’ SPECIAL birthday celebration: Read to find out

Erica Fernandes the lead actor of Kasautii Zindagii Kay is a fun-loving person and totally family-oriented when it comes to celebrating happy moments.

Well, we recently saw Erica talking and connecting with her fans for a LIVE session from where we quoted about her thoughts.

And now, the Fernandes family had a special moment wherein they celebrated the birthday of someone special from their family.

Yes, the birthday was of Champ, the adorable and cutest member of the Fernandes family.

Champ had two birthday cakes to cut, a bouquet of roses and a cheerful and happy family cheering for him.

Check the family picture here.

Aww!!

Lucky Champ, here’s wishing him a happy birthday.

