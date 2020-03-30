Kasauti Zindagi Kay fame Erica Fernandes finds 'New Love' in her life: Read here for details

This is what Erica Fernandes is doing while in self-isolation.

While celebrities have been sharing their stories on social media platforms showing what they are doing while in self-isolation, our beloved Erica Fernandes aka Prerna from Kasauti Zindagi Kay turned into a chef amid coronavirus lockdown. She also tested her culinary skills.

Erica is utilizing her time with family while cooking delicious food. Recently, she shared a picture on her social media account of herself cooking and that has been a new love for her. Take a look!