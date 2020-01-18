‘Kartik playing Kartik in all his movies’: Audience unimpressed with Sara Ali Khan – Kartik Aaryan’s Love Aaj Kal 2 trailer

Who is Sara Ali Khan?













And it’s finally here! After months and months of waiting, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan’s Love Aaj Kal 2 trailer is here at last! While Imtiaz Ali always gets people to get into a discussion over their views after watching his film, this time, the trailer itself has done it. Ever since the trailer released, people have been divided into haters and lovers.

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan

While one section has lauded and praised this reprised and modern version of love, another terribly missed Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone. Many said that Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are trying too desperately to act and that shows, while few said that the trailer lacked the original Love Aaj Kal had. ‘Flop show,’ ‘pathetic acting’, ‘Kartik Aaryan can’t play anything other than Kartik Aaryan’, ‘Trying too desperately to act’, ‘terribly missing Saif and Deepika in the trailer’ were some of the reactions to the trailer on Youtube and Twitter.

Papa Saif Ali Khan’s reaction

“It’s great but I don’t know how to feel about it. Even I could have acted in the sequel (laughs). I just did the remix of my song, Ole Ole (from Yeh Dillagi) for Jawaani Jaaneman and now my daughter is acting in a sequel of my film. It’s lovely and I wish her all the best. Time really is flying,” Saif Ali Khan, who was the original star of the movie, had earlier said.

However, reacting to the trailer of Love Aaj Kal 2, Saif Ali Khan said, “I kind of liked my trailer more. But I wish them the best!”

Kartik – Sara’s love story

It was on the sets of Love Aaj Kal 2 that Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan’s crush on each-other turned into a full-fledged love story. While there were reports of the two having parted ways to focus on their careers, the duo was a house-on-fire at the trailer launch. Kartik even thanked Ranveer Singh for making them meet each-other and also said, “Tu haan kar, ya na kar, tu hai meri Sara.”