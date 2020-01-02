karnataka-cet-2020-dates-declared:-check-schedule-here

Students aspiring for seats in professional courses such as engineering, farm sciences among others will appear for the test which will be conducted over a span of three days.[Representational image]

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test 2020 will be held from April 22 to 24 in two shifts. The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the time table for the state CET 2020 on Thursday, January 2.

The online registration process will begin in February this year. Candidates who want to appear for this examination have to register themselves through the official website – kea.kar.nic.in. Students aspiring for seats in professional courses such as engineering, farm sciences among others will appear for the test which will be conducted over a span of three days.

Karnataka CET 2020: Here’s the schedule:

April 22

Biology: 10: 30 am- 11: 50 am

Maths: 2: 30 pm- 3: 50 pm

April 23

Physics: 10: 30 am- 11: 50 am

Chemistry: 2: 30 pm- 3: 50 pm

April 24

Kannada language: 11: 30 am- 12: 30 pm