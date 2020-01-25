karnataka:-14-year-old-schoolgirl-dies-of-‘cardiac-arrest’-during-r-day-dance-practice

BJP workers, students clash outside Bengaluru’s JNC













A 14-year-old schoolgirl died following “a cardiac arrest” during a dance session in a Karnataka village near the Kolar Gold Fields (KGF), police said on Saturday, January 25. According to a video clip in the social media, the victim (Pujitha), a Class 9 student of a private school at Gollahalli village in Kolar district, collapsed while dancing with other students on Thursday, January 23.

[Representational Image]Twitter

Doctors declare the girl ‘brought dead’

“She was rushed to a private hospital at Bangarpet where doctors declared her brought dead,” KGF Superintendent of Police Mohammed Sujeetha said. KGF town is 30km from Gollahalli and 100km east of Bengaluru on the Old Madras Road in the southern state.

“We don’t have details on the unfortunate incident, as her parents did not file a complaint with us, nor the Vimala Hrudaya High School management has made a statement so far,” Sujeetha regretted.

Schoolgirl suffered cardiac arrest

The KL Jalappa hospital told the local media that as Pujitha suffered a cardiac arrest, efforts to revive her heart failed and she was dead by the time she was rushed to the hospital on the advice of the state-run primary health centre in the village.

“The school cancelled the cultural event for which Pujitha and other students were practising,” a source said.