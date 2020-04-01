Karlie Kloss shows some local love to STL businesses

STL’s very own supermodel Karlie Kloss has thrown some social-media support to area small businesses.On Tuesday afternoon, the former Webster Grover took to Twitter and posted a shout-out to several local merchants:

Just a thank you to a few of the extraordinary small biz owners in my life. You are what make small towns and big cities what they are, and it’s so important we support you in the ways we can ♥️ Tag the small business your craving a little extra today ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/x3dLoWh9s5

— Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) March 31, 2020

“Just a thank you to a few of the extraordinary small biz owners in my life. You are what make small towns and big cities what they are, and it’s so important we support you in the ways we can. Tag the small business your craving a little extra today.”The photos with the post show Ted Drewes, Imo’s, the Milkbar Store and the Cupcakery.

Karlie Kloss and Express debuted Karlie’s fashion collection at a live runway show Thursday, March 31, 2017, at The Pageant in St. Louis. Kloss grew up in Webster Groves and is now an international fashion model.

Photos by Express

Kloss, 27, has modeled for Victoria Secret and numerous other luxury brands in a career that began when she was still an underclassman at Webster Groves High.Kloss also has been the host of “Project Runway” for the last two seasons. She was last back in town for a public appearance in December, when she hosted a kickoff soiree at the Last Hotel for the new season of the show.She is married to Josh Kushner, younger brother of Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and adviser.

Karlie Kloss

Karlie Kloss walks the runway to Taylor Swift.

Karlie Kloss

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR MTV – Model Karlie Kloss arrives at the MTV Movie Awards in Sony Pictures Studio Lot in Culver City, Calif., on Sunday April 14, 2013. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Jordan Strauss

Wisdom and salvation from the herb called Sage

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 18, 2001– Karlie Kloss, 9, left, of Webster Groves and her sister, Kariann, 6, peruse the selection of sage recently at Rolling Ridge Nursery, 60 N. Gore, in Webster Groves. They were shopping for herbs with their mother, Tracy Kloss. PHOTO BY JOHN LOK/POST-DISPATCH

POST-DISPATCH FILE PHOTO

Karlie Kloss

Karlie Kloss in her freshman year at Webster Groves (Mo.) High School.

HANDOUT

Karlie Kloss

Karlie Kloss in another scene from the latest Victoria’s Secret fashion show.

CFDA Awards

Designer Michelle Ochs, left, model Karlie Kloss, center and designer Carly Cushnie attend the 2013 CFDA Fashion Awards at Alice Tully Hall on Monday, June 3, 2013 in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Evan Agostini

Karlie’s Kookies

Christina Tosi and Karlie Kloss, right, pose with Karlie’s Kookies (named for the St. Louis top model Karlie Kloss). The cookie is gluten-free, dairy-free and guilt-free and tasty. Tosi, is the owner/baker of the Momofuko Milk Bar, where they bake Karlie’s Kookies.

Debra Bass

Fashion Anna Sui Fall 2013

Karlie Kloss models an outfit from the Anna Sui Fall 2013 collection during Fashion Week, Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2013 in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)

Jason DeCrow

Fashion Anna Sui Fall 2013

Karlie Kloss models an outfit from the Anna Sui Fall 2013 collection during Fashion Week, Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2013 in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)

Jason DeCrow

Karlie Kloss

Karlie Kloss arrives at the 55th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2013, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Karlie Kloss

FILE – This Feb. 10, 2013 file photo shows model Karlie Kloss at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Kloss is a favorite finale model, closing the catwalk again Wednesday at Michael Kors at New York Fashion Week. She did the same the night before, escorting Oscar de la Renta for his bow. It�s these close ties to fashion designers that had put her on the red-eye after the Grammy Awards on Sunday, so she could make it Carolina Herrera�s runway bright and early the next morning. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, file)

Jordan Strauss

Karlie Kloss vanity plate

The St. Louis supermodel designs a vanity plate for charity.

Karlie Kloss

This image released by Starpix shows model Karlie Kloss wearing selections from The Rag & Bone Spring 2013 collection during Fashion Week in New York, Friday Sept 7, 2012. (AP Photo/Starpix, Amanda Schwab)

Amanda Schwab

Karlie Kloss

COMMERCIAL IMAGE – In this commercial image provided by MTV.com, models Karlie Kloss and Joan Smalls pose for a photograph on Sept. 4, 2012 in Los Angeles, Calif. The “House of Style” that MTV built back in 1989 has undergone some serious renovation, but it always had good bones. The show’s past and present come together in a documentary called �House of Style: Music, Models, and MTV� that makes its televised premiere on Saturday. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision for MTV.com/AP Photo)

John Shearer

Karlie Kloss

Model Karlie Kloss attends the “Gossip Girl” 100th episode celebration at Cipriani Wall Street on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2011 in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini)

Evan Agostini

Karlie Kloss

Model Karlie Kloss walks the runway in the Marc Jacobs Fall 2009 fashion show in New York, Monday, Feb. 16, 2009. (AP Photo/Charles Sykes)

Charles Sykes

Karlie Kloss

Karlie Kloss’ new haircut, “The Karlie,” has been deemed the “it” cut of the year.

Jamie McCarthy • Getty Images

Karlie Kloss

This image released by Starpix shows designer Oscar de la Renta, right and model Karlie Kloss backstage before the presentation of the Oscar de la Renta Spring 2013 collection sponsored by Revlon at Fashion Week in New York, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2012. (AP Photo/Starpix, Amanda Schwab)

Amanda Schwab

Karlie Kloss

St. Louis native Karlie Kloss is working as an international fashion model. She was featured in September 2011 on the cover of LIFE magazine

LIFE Magazine

Karlie Kloss

Decked out Statesmen Webster High School hat and cane, supermodel Karlie Kloss and long-time friend Gabe Smith have fun posing for prom photos at a pre-prom party at classmate Michael Becker’s home in Webster Groves. Photo courtesy of Lynden Steele

Lynden Steele

Karlie Kloss

FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2008 file photo, Karlie Kloss, left, displays a design from the fall 2008 collection of Calvin Klein during Fashion Week in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, file)

Seth Wenig

Karlie Kloss

This image released by Starpix shows Karlie Kloss modeling an outfit for the presentation of the Oscar de la Renta Spring 2013 collection sponsored by Revlon at Fashion Week in New York, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2012. (AP Photo/Starpix, Amanda Schwab)

Amanda Schwab

Karlie Kloss

Karlie Kloss walks the runway at the Victoria’s Secret fashion show and could walk her way onto the list of the highest paid models in the world.

Karlie Kloss Neiman Marcus holiday book

A look from Karlie Kloss in the Neiman Marcus holiday book 2012.

Victoria Secret Headdress

FILE – This Nov. 7, 2012 file photo shows model Karlie Kloss wearing an Indian headdress during the 2012 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York. Victoria Secret has apologized for putting a replica of a Native American headdress on a model for its annual fashion show. The company responded to criticism over the weekend by saying it was sorry to have upset anyone and would not include the outfit in the show�s television broadcast next month. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, file)

Evan Agostini

KARLIE KLOSS

The fall 2011 collection of designer Prabal Gurung is modeled by Karlie Kloss from Webster Groves, during Fashion Week in New York, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2011. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Richard Drew

Joan Smalls and Karlie Kloss

Joan Smalls and Karlie Kloss are the new hosts of ‘House of Style.’ Shown here en route to walk the runway at Paris Fashion Week.

MTV

Karlie Kloss

A Dec. 2012 international Vogue cover featuring Karlie Kloss.

