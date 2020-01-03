karl-unleashes-on-pm’s-‘lack-of-leadership’

On his long-awaited return to the Today Show, phoenix from the ashes Karl Stefanovic launched an impassioned monologue about Scott Morrison amid today’s catastrophic weather forecast.

Referencing the relentless criticism over the Prime Minister’s response to the bushfire crisis – and the icy reception from devastated victims of the blaze this week – Stefanovic, speaking directly to camera, said while Mr Morrison has shown a blinding lack of leadership, the bushfire crisis was “not his fault”.

“No matter which way you look at it, Prime Minister, Scott Morrison is under the pump this morning on several fronts,” he began.

“He is the leader of this great country. He was elected by the Australian people to lead. But during this crisis over the past month he has shown a lack of ability to lead. To connect with the Australian people who are hurting and who are grieving.” he said, seemingly touching on his disastrous visit to fire-ravaged Cobargo on Thursday.

media_camera “He has shown a lack of ability to lead”. Stefanovic delivered a passionate monologue about the Prime Minister. Picture: Channel 9.

He continued: “This whole crisis is not his fault. There are clearly State issues and Federal crossovers that will need to be addressed. But from the public’s point of view the PM has been meandering, lost. Now he is a punching bag for those in pain who want answers. Or just want something from him that’s real. He needs to step up and take control. He has resources in the form of the ADF that have and can be deployed.”

He concluded: “I can’t imagine how difficult it would be to be Prime Minister. But I would imagine it starts with putting Australia and Australians first.”

The first day of the new Today line-up – initially scheduled for Monday but brought forward for today’s “special edition” – hasn’t been without its hiccups.

After recovering from a stumble during his first sports report, Alex Cullen was the first on the receiving end of Stefanovic’s signature humour.

media_camera Karl Stefanovic’s signature cheeky humour has well and truly retuned to the Today Show. Picture: Channel 9.

It’s this lighthearted banter many believed was missing from the 2019 lineup of Georgie Gardner and Deborah Knight, which resulted in a ratings plunge and subsequent 2020 reshuffle.

“Well, he completely and utterly stuffed up his first tennis break on the program half an hour ago,” Stefanovic teased his colleague.

media_camera “It’s great to have you back,” Alex Cullen laughed. Picture: Channel 9.

“Right now Alex Cullen joins us …” he continued before Ally Langdon chimed in with a laugh: “Give him one more show. He could have let that slide but he set the standard for the year ahead.”

Cullen, taking the cheeky gibe on the chin, responded: “It is great to have you back, it really is.”

Commenting on his nerves at returning to the program, Stefanovic later said, “At the start of the show I had so long off last year I forgot how to talk.”

But like riding a bike the host held himself well throughout the yesterday-announced special edition of the program, despite the pitfalls of live TV presenting themselves on one occasion.

During a live cross to a family in East Gippsland, Stefanovic fell victim to a slightly awkward moment as the parents of a 13-month-old seemingly misunderstood the returning host’s introduction.

media_camera Karl’s nerves were evident in the first few minutes of the show. Picture: Channel 9.

“Steve Zanetti and his family were unable to escape on-board HMAS Choules because their 13-month-old daughter was too young,” Stefanovic began.

“Megan and her baby Mia their chopper was cancelled and now they are stranded in East Gippsland. Good morning to you … Hey, a tough couple of days for you two, hey?,” he posed.

“It has been, yeah. And our daughter is 13 months not 13 years,” Megan responded seemingly after mishearing Stefanovic.

“That is completely my fault. Is she OK?,” said Stefanovic accepting blame.

