karim-benzema-earns-derby-bragging-rights-as-real-madrid-beat-atletico

Karim Benzema’s second-half strike settled a hard-fought derby at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday and saw Real Madrid move provisionally six points clear of Barcelona at the top of LaLiga.

This was the third meeting between and Madrid and Atletico this season and there had been no goals in either of the first two, with Real victorious on penalties in the Spanish Supercopa in Saudi Arabia when the sides met in January.

Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane picked virtually the same side that started in Jeddah, with five midfielders and Benzema returning in the place of Luka Jovic after he had missed the Supercopa through injury.

Atleti, meanwhile, were without the injured Joao Felix in attack and the two midfields mostly cancelled each other out in a tight first half, as is customary in this fixture.

Angel Correa hit the side netting with one effort and slid another effort just wide when clean through after that, but the Argentine had been offside anyway.

Atleti also felt hard done by after Alvaro Morata went down under a hand from Casemiro late in the half, but saw their appeals for a penalty dismissed – first by the referee and then by VAR.

Zidane made a double change at the break as Lucas Vazquez and Vinicius Junior came on for Toni Kroos and Isco.

That made Madrid more fluid in attack and although Diego Simeone sent on Thomas Lemar for Morata shortly afterwards, Real took the lead after 56 minutes.

Vinicius was key, the Brazilian sliding a slick pass through to the advancing Ferland Mendy on the left and the defender curling an inch-perfect cross into the path of Benzema, who beat Jan Oblak from close range.

Atleti introduced Yannick Carrasco, back from a two-year spell in China on loan, and young striker Sergio Camello late on, but Madrid defended their lead with relative comfort and move six clear of Barcelona for now, with the Catalans at home to Levante on Sunday.

FULL TIME

FULL TIME | Real Madrid 1-0 Atletico

90 mins 1: Two minutes to be added on…

89 mins: Madrid fans applauding and cheering every tackle now as time ticks away. This would be a big win…

87 mins: Felipe catches Fede Valverde and Madrid’s fans are furious. Some of the players too. The defender is on a yellow card, but escapes a red…

84 mins: The Croatian is up again and play resumes…

83 mins: Madrid with some defending to do now as Atleti press high, but Los Blancos get it out. Sime Vrsaljko takes a blow from Mendy and is down hurt…

82 mins: Atleti win a corner on the left after a free-kick is headed away…

81 mins: Vinicius carries the ball into the area and cuts back in what is becoming a trademark move from the Brazilian. Also customary, his inability to finish it off, as a low effort is comfortably saved by Oblak…

80 mins: Madrid take a free-kick over on the left and Valverde plays a one-two with Benzema, but the Frenchman cannot quite get on the end of the second ball…

79 mins: Fede Valverde races across to clip the ball off a rival and charge forward, but he can’t quite get to the second ball as he throws himself into another challenge. The Bernabeu sings his name!

78 mins: It’s played too long and Madrid as the Rojiblancos try to put it back in from deep, Madrid almost steal it for a counter-attack…

77 mins: Atleti win a corner on the right…

76 mins: Applause from Mendy who wins a throw-in on the left, despite being surrounded by three Atleti players…

75 mins: Simeone sends on young striker Sergio Camello. He replaces Thomas…

2020-02-01T16:34:25.250Z

74 mins: Atleti preparing to make another change. In the meantime, Mendy fires horribly over from distance after receiving a ball from Lucas outside the area…

73 mins: All the players apart from Courtois now in Atletico’s half…

2020-02-01T16:31:00.506Z

72 mins: Atleti hit a free-kick into the area from the right, but it’s too long…

71 mins: Yannick Carrasco, surprisingly back at Atletico on loan after a spell in China, is on for Vitolo…

2020-02-01T16:29:16.463Z

70 mins: Benzema back deep in his own half to win the ball back, but Madrid play their way into trouble. Thomas tries a shot from long range, but it curls harmlessly wide…

2020-02-01T16:27:23.583Z

68 mins: Carvajal sprints forward in pursuit of what looks like a lost cause, but somehow wins a corner. The Bernabeu applauds. And from the set piece, Benzema heads well over…

