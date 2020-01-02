Karen Matthews’ paedophile fiancé arrested ‘because she lives near school’

Karen Matthews’ new paedophile fiance has been arrested on suspicion of breaching the terms of his release, just hours after their engagement was revealed.

Paul Saunders, 57, had popped the question to ‘Britain’s worst mum’ at Christmas and she was spotted flashing an engagement ring while out shopping this week.

Saunders was jailed in 2010 after admitting engaging in sexual activity with a child, while Matthews hid her nine-year-old daughter in a mattress for 24 days and faked her abduction in 2008.

Handyman Saunders is said to have met Matthews while working on her bathroom six weeks ago.

But the pair’s newly-engaged bliss has been short-lived after Saunders was arrested on Thursday evening, reported The Sun.

It is understood that Matthews’ home is near to a school, added the paper.

Police would not name him, but confirmed: ‘A 57-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a breach to his notification requirements.

‘He has now been released under investigation.’

Friends are understood to have said the pair have been ‘inseparable’ since meeting, with one saying they are acting ‘like teenagers in love’.

She is said to have confessed her criminal past to Saunders but it is not known if he has admitted his own to her.

Saunders worked as a driver for disabled and elderly people during the three years he targeted and sexually abused his vulnerable teenage victim.

His secret was only discovered when his victim’s mother found indecent images of the girl on his mobile phone.

Saunders was placed on the sex offenders’ register for life with his victim, who is now an adult, saying after he was jailed: ‘He makes me sick. He should die. I hate him.’

He was jailed for five years after pleading guilty to four counts of engaging in sexual activity with a child, making indecent images of a child and two counts of sexual assault.

Matthews sparked one of the country’s biggest-ever missing persons hunts when she set up the fake kidnap of her daughter to get a £50,000 reward in Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, 10 years ago.

Police found Shannon drugged and hidden in the base of a divan bed 24 days after she was reported missing.

Matthews, who has seven children with five dads, was convicted of child neglect and perverting the course of justice and served four years of her eight year jail sentence.