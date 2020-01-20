Karen Matthews offered £50,000 to leave UK in hand-delivered note

‘Britain’s worst mum’ Karen Matthews is said to be considering an offer of £50,000 to leave the country – the same amount as the reward money she hoped to claim in the fake kidnap of her daughter.

Matthews, 44, who faked daughter Shannon’s abduction in 2008, was initially ‘really spooked’ by the offer which was made in a hand-delivered note, a source has claimed.

The source said the mum-of-seven now believes the offer is genuine and is said to be considering it.

The note, delivered to her home on January 11, told Matthews: ‘Dear Miss Karen or whatever you call yourself now.

‘I speak on behalf of many people.

‘I will happily give you £50k you still seem to be searching for.

‘In return I require you shut the fup and leave the country. No fkidding.

‘Think hard on this. I’ll be in touch. Bye.’

A source close to Matthews said: ‘She was really spooked when she first got it but she thinks it is genuine and now has pound signs in her eyes.

‘She keeps checking to see if she has had any more letters because they said they’d be in touch again.

‘It is the exact amount for the reward money when Shannon went missing.’

Locals in the south of England town where Matthews is living after her release from prison are said to be annoyed by her presence after recent press reports about her private life.

First she was spotted wearing an engagement ring while out shopping with reports her ‘handyman’ boyfriend had popped the question at Christmas.

It later emerged her new boyfriend was convicted paedophile Paul Saunders, 57, who had apparently not declared his criminal past.

Matthews dumped him one week after his proposal after police arrested him on suspicion of breaching the terms of his release by staying at her home – said to be near a school.

Saunders was later released under investigation.

Matthews, 44, was dubbed ‘Britain’s worst mum’ in 2008 after she faked her nine-year-old daughter Shannon’s abduction by drugging and hiding her in a mattress at their home for 24 days.

She was jailed for eight years alongside her ex-boyfriend’s uncle Michael Donovan, and was released in 2012.

Shannon’s disappearance in Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, sparked one of the country’s biggest-ever missing persons hunts.

It later emerged Matthews had set up the fake kidnap to get a £50,000 reward – the same amount being offered in the mystery letter.