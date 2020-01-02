karen-matthews-engaged-to-convicted-paedophile-who-abused-vulnerable-teen

‘Britain’s worst mum’ Karen Matthews, who faked her own daughter’s abduction, has found new love with a convicted paedophile.

Matthews, 44, was spotted wearing an engagement ring while out shopping this week with reports her ‘handyman’ boyfriend had popped the question at Christmas.

It has now emerged her new fiance is paedophile Paul Saunders, who was jailed in 2010 after admitting engaging in sexual activity with a child, Mail Online reports.

Saunders, 56, worked as a driver for disabled and elderly people during the three years he targeted and sexually abused his vulnerable teenage victim.

His secret was only discovered when his victim’s mother found indecent images of the girl on his mobile phone.

Saunders was placed on the sex offenders’ register for life with his victim, who is now an adult, saying after he was jailed: ‘He makes me sick. He should die. I hate him.’

Matthews, who was jailed for faking the kidnap of her daughter Shannon, nine, in 2008, is believed to have met Saunders six weeks ago when he worked on her bathroom.

She has been seen flashing her engagement ring around the town where she is living in the south of England.

Friends are understood to have said she is ‘inseparable’ from her boyfriend with one saying they are acting ‘like teenagers in love’.

Matthews sparked one of the country’s biggest-ever missing persons hunts when she set up the fake kidnap of her daughter to get a £50,000 reward in Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, 10 years ago.

Police found Shannon drugged and hidden in the base of a divan bed 24 days after she was reported missing.

Matthews, who has seven children with five dads, was convicted of child neglect and perverting the course of justice and served four years of her eight year jail sentence.

She is said to have confessed her criminal past to Saunders but it is not known if Saunders has admitted his own past to her.

Matthews no longer has any contact with her daughter Shannon – who was brought up under a new identity – or her other children.

Saunders was jailed for five years after pleading guilty to four counts of engaging in sexual activity with a child, making indecent images of a child and two counts of sexual assault.