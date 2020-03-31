Kareena ma'am ended up crying after seeing me and Saif sir in Jaawani Jaaneman - Alaya F

Right from the very word ‘go’, Alaya F aka Pooja Bedi’s gorgeous daughter has made a stellar impact in the industry already with her much-loved debut. The movie also features Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in pivotal roles. Currently, she is being hailed as ‘The girl of the moment’ for having encapsulated the audience with her performance.

The movie was loved by one and all including Saif’s beloved wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan who too went all praises for Alaya and the movie earlier. So when Alaya F was asked about her personal experience with Bebo after she watched, Alaya shared with the media and we quote,

“So Kareena ma’am was watching the movie at the screening as well and when the movie got over we were walking past and she was like “Amazing just amazing and she said she started crying. That was really good that we managed to make Kareena ma’am cry and that was right after the first screening and that instant approval was really great and she is someone I look up to and admire so that was obviously lovely.”

After giving a sensational performance in her silver screen debut, Alaya F will also be working with Pooja Entertainment for her next film starring the actress where more details are yet to be announced. Here’s wishing Alaya F a stunning career forward. For more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com