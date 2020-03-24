Kareena Kapoor’s saree collections is a picture-perfect wardrobe

Kareena Kapoor Khan has a great fashion sense and her outfits are awesome. Masses follow her for her fashion styles. She grabs the attention of people through her beautiful and pretty eyes. She is a fabulous actress and has stunned everyone with her amazing acting skills.

Kareena has a great collection of saree. She looks dazzling hot in saree. She was seen wearing sequin saree with a striped blouse and was looking gorgeous. She wore a white saree with red border and designs at the bottom and her blouse was high-neck and she was looking fabulous in that saree. She wore a plain silk saree and was looking hot in that saree. We have seen her wearing floral saree too and she looks amazing in it. She was looking beautiful in her yellow saree which had a golden striped blouse.

Kareena slayed the saree look with ease. Her sarees are perfect for any occasion and she looks mind-blowing in saree. OMG Bebo was looking sizzling hot in black saree and we just can’t take our eyes off her as she was killing the look.

Check out some amazing pictures of Kareena Kapoor Khan and stay tuned to IWMbuzz.com