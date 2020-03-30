kareena-kapoor’s-‘in-house-picasso’-taimur-draws-‘a-day-at-the-beach’-and-it’s-too-cute!

|

Updated: Monday, March 30, 2020, 15: 46 [IST]

Ever since Kareena Kapoor Khan made her debut on Instagram, the actress has been giving her fans a sneak-peek into her daily life. With all film shootings stalled owing to the novel Coronavirus pandemic, Bebo is currently cherishing the quarantine time with hubby Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur. Recently, the Angrezi Medium star shared little Tim's hidden talent on her social media page. Kareena posted a picture of her little one's drawing and we must say, it's all things cute. She captioned the picture as, "Sunny days will be here again soon… A day at the beach 💙💙💙 #InhousePicasso #QuaranTimDiaries." (sic) In the picture shared by Kareena, four people are seen sunbathing on a beach chair while there are fishes in the water at the beach in front of them. Fans showered love on Taimur's painting and posted adorable comments. An Instagram user wrote, "Soo cute" (sic). Another comment read, "Beautiful 💕💕." Previously, Kareena had shared one more painting made by Taimur where the little munchkin drew a picture of his favourite dessert, ice-cream. Speaking about how the Khans are spending their lockown time, Saif Ali Khan recently told Mid-day in an interview that he has been exercising, cooking and reading, with evenings dedicated to catching up on shows. He said, "I have been practising the guitar, too. Plus, Taimur, Bebo and I have been growing tomato plants [in our garden]." He also revealed that he and Bebo are binge-watching a lot of web-shows. While Taimur is busy channelling his inner artist in the lockdown time, his cousin, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu has her teddy bears for her company. In a picture posted by Soha Ali Khan a while back, Innaya is seen enjoying a house party with her teddy bears. The actress captioned the picture, "House party Day 6 #lockdown." (sic)