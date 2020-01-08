kareena-kapoor-reveals-secret-about-sara-ali-khan-kartik-aaryan-dating-rumors

‘Veere Di Wedding’ shooting didn’t feel like work: Kareena Kapoor Khan













Kareena Kapoor Khan has all the industry gup. The actress is known to speak her mind and does not shy away from putting out her views. The ‘Good Newwz’ actress was recently quizzed on Bollywood’s cute couple Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s dating rumours.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, when Kareena was asked her views on the rumoured couple, she said, “I honestly wouldn’t know because none of them have told me that. That’s the truth.”

Though Bebo didn’t look surprised over the question, seems like she too has the curiosity to know the truth behind the rumour. She revealed that Kartik was one of the guests on her popular radio show ‘What Woman Want’, where she too had questioned Kartik about whom he is dating. But unfortunately, she was disappointed as well. “I’m dating my work,” is what Kartik said on the show.

Kareena and Sara share a healthy relationship with each other. Sara Ali Khan is Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter and this has nowhere changed her equation with Kareena.

Speaking about Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan, the rumoured couple is often spotted on dinner dates and make public appearances. It all began when Sara expressed her desire to date Kartik Aaryan on Karan Johar’s show Koffee With Karan while she was there with her father.

According to reports, Sara and Kartik had taken a break from their relationship off late. Several reports suggest that Ananya Panday’s closeness to Kartik was one of the reasons for their separation. But going by the latest reports looks like everything is good in the hood.

On the professional front, Kareena who was last seen in ‘Good Newwz’ which has a successful run at the box office, will soon be seen in a couple of movies, starting with ‘Takht’, ‘Laal Singh Chadda’ and ‘Angrezi Medium’. The bankable star has some good films in her kitty so we won’t be wrong if we say that 2020 might be a memorable year for ‘Poo’.