Kareena Kapoor Khan’s new style of chilling with friends

Kareena Kapoor Khan doesn’t need any kind of introduction. This woman is ruling the Bollywood industry for two decades. Bebo has managed to garner millions of fans with her acting and her impeccable style. She recently joined Instagram and is already followed by 2.1 million fans. Kareena’s friend circle is a closed one and they are literally goals. A lot of pictures of them partying together or taking a vacation surface on the internet and it clearly shows how close they are.

With the current situation, getting out of the house is impossible and Kareena being fond of her friends can’t manage without them. So she got innovative to spend time with her friends by taking a nap together. She shared a picture on Instagram with a caption saying, ‘Friends that nap together, stay together’.The picture has herself, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Karisma Kapoor and Mallika Bhat. Well, only Kareena can manage to get quirky with her friends and do the same things together even if far away from each other. If this isn’t friendship goals than what is?

For more such updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.