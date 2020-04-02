kareena-kapoor-khan-trolls-arjun-kapoor-when-he-tells-his-male-fans-to-take-charge-of-house-chores

|

Published: Thursday, April 2, 2020, 21: 40 [IST]

April 1 marked four years because the release of Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s film Ki & Ka. Arjun took to his Instagram handle to celebrate the film’s anniversary with a video message, and he urged his followers to break gender stereotypes by sharing the strain in household chores. Kareena trolled him brutally by telling him that she wished to see him do his chores on Instagram. Sharing the video message, Arjun wrote as caption, “Hey, I am hoping all Ki & Ka s are in home staying washing and safe their hands often !!! I’m also sure all of the ‘Kas’ are splitting all household chores and duties making use of their ‘Kis’ at this time at home…The trend is to guys send me your videos/pictures of you doing household chores using #4YearsOfKiAndKa and tag me on your own posts/stories and I’ll repost them,” (sic). In the video, Arjun reminisces his movie and shows that during this time period of self isolation and home quarantine, all of the men on the market might help their women with family members chores, and the ladies can relax and enjoy time off. Kareena, who’s not used to the Instagram game but has already been a pro, trolled Arjun by commenting, “First I wish to see you do your household chores on the gram… Others will follow then,” (sic). Arjun took the task and replied, “Waah. Done deal.” (sic). Watch video – Ki & Ka was a quirky film by R. Balki which centered on the reversal of gender roles between Arjun and Kareena’s characters, with Arjun playing the Kareena and house-husband playing the provider. ALSO READ: Coronavirus Crisis: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan Support UNICEF ALONG WITH OTHER Organizations ALSO READ: Arjun Kapoor Reveals When HE’LL USE Katrina Kaif! ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor’s ‘In-House Picasso’ Taimur Draws ‘A TRIP TO The Beach’ AND IT’S REALLY Too Cute!